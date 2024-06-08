CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 104,841 Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.22% of Xponential Fitness at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of XPOF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 575,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,268. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $29.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

