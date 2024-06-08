CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 274,736 OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 274,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.25% of OPENLANE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 16,018.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

OPENLANE Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. 530,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,542. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $108,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPENLANE Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.