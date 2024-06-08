CenterBook Partners LP Sells 37,352 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,352 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 62.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after buying an additional 1,195,569 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 914,844 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $3,326,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $2,880,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,463,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,752,000 after acquiring an additional 129,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,167.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,167.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,233. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.52. 3,023,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

