CenterBook Partners LP Takes $4.56 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,543 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,654,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

