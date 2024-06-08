CenterBook Partners LP Takes $5.22 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 856,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000. Peloton Interactive comprises about 0.6% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.23% of Peloton Interactive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $20,824,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,159 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 612.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,932,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $140,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,654 shares of company stock worth $201,496. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,783,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,822,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

