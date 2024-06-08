CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $87.42. 1,016,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.48.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

