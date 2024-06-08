CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after purchasing an additional 443,768 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.11. 1,779,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.