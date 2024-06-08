Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 1.2% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,690,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 521,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,811,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,134,000 after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42,860 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.