Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 4,463 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.7% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,897 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,807 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.90. 2,607,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,714. The stock has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.