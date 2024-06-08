Centrifuge Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $36.67 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 547,590,262 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 547,565,723 with 494,753,945 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.62888514 USD and is down -7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,957,362.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

