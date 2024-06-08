CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,060 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after buying an additional 95,468 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 522,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.92. 1,651,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $33.40.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.