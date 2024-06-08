CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 14,605 Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 76,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 48,131 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 139.7% in the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 68,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFLV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.01. 546,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,061. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

