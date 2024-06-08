CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,218 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.58% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 528,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 262,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,102. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.