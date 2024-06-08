CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $532,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.79. 1,683,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,879. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.16. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $89.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

