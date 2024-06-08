CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 97,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,166 shares of company stock worth $2,727,647. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $45.84. 15,734,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,696,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

