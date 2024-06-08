CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,622,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,898,000 after buying an additional 125,171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,746,000 after purchasing an additional 541,148 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,013,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,587,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 149,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,807,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,575,000 after purchasing an additional 688,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,206. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.