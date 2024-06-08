CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,447 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,564,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 833,207 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,590. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

