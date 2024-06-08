CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $108.46. 1,947,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

