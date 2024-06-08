CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 131 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $9.81 on Friday, reaching $279.53. 2,225,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.85.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

