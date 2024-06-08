CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,291 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on T. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of T traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $18.12. 36,623,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,988,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

