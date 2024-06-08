CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 55,725 Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,725 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.72% of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000.

EFAD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. 7,283 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19.

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

