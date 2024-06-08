CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,463 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

IVLU stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 400,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,105. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

