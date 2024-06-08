Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.02

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.02 and traded as high as C$12.86. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$12.85, with a volume of 667,474 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CSH.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.40.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -290.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In other news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.