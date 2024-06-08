Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 943.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 165,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 149,935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 640,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,272,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 80,850.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

CHK opened at $88.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.