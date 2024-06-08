Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.47

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.47 and traded as low as C$2.41. Chesapeake Gold shares last traded at C$2.47, with a volume of 8,080 shares traded.

Chesapeake Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market cap of C$161.69 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 41,800 shares of Chesapeake Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$104,023.48. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 241,800 shares of company stock valued at $658,813. 33.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.

