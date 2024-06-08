Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,344 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $156.08 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.44. The stock has a market cap of $287.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.