Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2,493.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,485 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 188,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,657,000 after buying an additional 112,683 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 35.4% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,887,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.52 and its 200 day moving average is $153.44. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $287.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

