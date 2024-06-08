Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.14.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.