Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) Trading Down 11.2%

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 50,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 197,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Chijet Motor Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chijet Motor by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 570,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 223,166 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Chijet Motor by 772.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 500,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 442,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chijet Motor by 772.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 889,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 787,172 shares in the last quarter.

Chijet Motor Company Profile

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

