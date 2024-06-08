China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 39 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. China Resources Building Materials Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Company Profile

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

