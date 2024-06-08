CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.37.

CINT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,304,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in CI&T by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 666,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,489 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CI&T has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. Analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

