CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.37.
CINT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CINT
Institutional Trading of CI&T
CI&T Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CI&T has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. Analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CI&T
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CI&T
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.