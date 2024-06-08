Citigroup Boosts Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target to $18.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARIS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.93.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ARIS opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $852.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Aris Water Solutions

In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

