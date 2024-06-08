Citigroup Trims DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price to $10.50

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $17.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.44.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. DLocal has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. On average, analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

