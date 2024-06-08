Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 39,240 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in MP Materials by 103.6% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Price Performance

MP traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. 2,631,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,277. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.93 and a beta of 2.28. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $26.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.