Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAFree Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 541.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 598,235 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,714 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PARA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,860,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,390,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PARA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

