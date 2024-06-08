Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 541.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 598,235 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,714 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,860,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,390,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PARA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

