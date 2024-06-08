Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,423,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. 27,526,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,056,490. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

