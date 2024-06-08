Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Invests $286,000 in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $54,800,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in ARM by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 93.48.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM traded down 0.56 on Friday, reaching 136.57. 6,610,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,033,533. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 114.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 100.87. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.