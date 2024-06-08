Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,458 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,289,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,181,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

