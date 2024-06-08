Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $1.01 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 129.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $417.61. 1,199,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.98 and its 200-day moving average is $370.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $420.57. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,687 shares of company stock worth $8,367,952 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

