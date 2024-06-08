Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $49.83 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4,728.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $49,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.87. 44,740,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,078,641. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $271.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

