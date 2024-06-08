Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $2.03 Million in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,051,000 after buying an additional 7,279,539 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,293,000 after acquiring an additional 247,674 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,055,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,461 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,322 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

