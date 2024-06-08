Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) & PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Head to Head Comparison

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clarivate and PropertyGuru Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 3 3 3 0 2.00 PropertyGuru Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Clarivate currently has a consensus price target of $7.78, indicating a potential upside of 36.69%. PropertyGuru Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.13%. Given PropertyGuru Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru Group is more favorable than Clarivate.

This table compares Clarivate and PropertyGuru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -39.29% 10.11% 3.85% PropertyGuru Group -7.37% -1.12% -0.95%

Volatility & Risk

Clarivate has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clarivate and PropertyGuru Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $2.63 billion 1.45 -$911.20 million ($1.66) -3.43 PropertyGuru Group $111.81 million 7.23 -$11.37 million ($0.05) -99.20

PropertyGuru Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clarivate beats PropertyGuru Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications. It also provides Patent and Trademark Renewals, that supports paralegal and admin tasks throughout the patent and trademark protection and maintenance process; CompuMark and Derwent, that supports critical decisions around patent and trademark protection, risk, and value creation throughout the innovation and brand lifecycle; IPFolio and Foundation IP that creates a structured environment for the protection and management of global patent and trademark assets. In addition, the company offers Cortellis Competitive Intelligence and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, that supports the development of new drugs and medical devices from discovery to clinical trials; Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence and OFF-X to monitor drug safety issues and adhere to regulatory protocols; Real World Data and Optimize that inform commercial launch strategy and set pricing for optimal reimbursement. It serves corporations, universities, law firms, government agencies, public libraries, and other professional services organizations. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products. In addition, the company provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. PropertyGuru Group Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

