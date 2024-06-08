Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by Bardin Hill Management Partners LP

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP reduced its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,526,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,576 shares during the period. Clear Channel Outdoor makes up 2.7% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,777,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,797,154 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,530,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,407 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 707,389 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:CCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,326. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Articles

