Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.57. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 30,024 shares traded.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0526 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 176,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 106,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 278,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 235,137 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

