CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $383.94

Shares of CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 383.94 ($4.92) and traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.48). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 352.50 ($4.52), with a volume of 10,214 shares changing hands.

CML Microsystems Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 364.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 383.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,267.86 and a beta of 0.81.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

