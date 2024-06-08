Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Trading 3.9% Higher

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.43. Approximately 12,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 5,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,247,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $3,255,000.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

