Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.96. 16,049,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,307,168. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

