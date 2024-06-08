Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181,252 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Comfort Systems USA worth $31,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,455,000 after buying an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,433,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $87,733,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,544 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FIX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.73. 271,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,120. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.80. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $352.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

