Comparing IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC)

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDACORP and AltC Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.77 billion 2.76 $261.20 million $4.98 18.42 AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IDACORP and AltC Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 0 5 0 0 2.00 AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDACORP presently has a consensus target price of $97.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.18%. Given IDACORP’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IDACORP is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 14.18% 8.71% 3.07% AltC Acquisition N/A -85.44% 2.50%

Risk and Volatility

IDACORP has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDACORP beats AltC Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada. As of December 31, 2023, it had approximately 4,762 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 23 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 11 switching stations; 30 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 186 energized distribution substations; and 29,714 pole-miles of distribution lines, and 131 MW of battery storage, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 633,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education. It also invests in housing and other real estate tax credit investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

