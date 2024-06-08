Comparing Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) & Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Free Report) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorsport Games has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Information Analysis alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Motorsport Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A Motorsport Games $6.91 million 1.23 -$13.05 million ($3.55) -0.70

This table compares Information Analysis and Motorsport Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Information Analysis has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Information Analysis and Motorsport Games, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorsport Games 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Motorsport Games -116.76% -318.81% -50.35%

Summary

Information Analysis beats Motorsport Games on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

(Get Free Report)

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Motorsport Games

(Get Free Report)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.